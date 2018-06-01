Ali Jahangir appointed ambassador to US on merit: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday said that designation of Pakistan Ambassador in the United States is a political discretion and that he himself presented the name of Ali Jahangir Siddiqui for the post and the host government approved his name.

The prime minister said that Ali Jahangir Siddiqui is a successful businessman and developed his own business though his excellent skills. He said that Ali Jahangir’s diplomatic acumen is not hidden from anyone. He said that keeping in view the current state of Pak-US relations, a patriotic, well-versed person in the US policies should be appointed as ambassador in America.

The prime minister made it clear that Ali Jahangir is an active, courageous and motivated person and the nation would soon see the results of his appointment. He said he has not been appointed on the basis of nepotism, but merit. He said he is proud of his decision of appointing Siddiqui as US ambassador.