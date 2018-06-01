Caretaker govt can’t decide appointment of envoy: IHC

ISLAMABAD: While hearing a case against appointment of Ali Jahangir Siddiqui as Pakistan Ambassador to US, Justice Athar Minallah of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) remarked on Thursday that a caretaker government cannot pass any decision about the appointment of any ambassador and the issue would be taken up after the formation of new government.

When the hearing started on the petition filed by Shahzad Siddiqui Alvi Advocate against the appointment of Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, the counsel Hassan Maan appeared on behalf the petitioner while Waseem Sajjad Advocate represented Ali Jahangir Siddiqui.

Justice Athar Minallah asked the attorney general has the appointment of Ali Jahangir Siddiqui not become embarrassing for Pakistan? The AG replied that he had no doubt on it. The judge remarked that Ali Jahangir Siddiqui should not have accepted this appointment. On it, the AG said that reservations of court were quite right in this regard.

The judge said that this issue should be left to the new government and adjourned the hearing of the case till October 4.