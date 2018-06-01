Residents hail services of ex-PTI MPA

PESHAWAR: A group of residents from constituency PK-75 in the provincial metropolis have hailed the performance of member Provincial Assembly Arif Yousaf and urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to award him the party ticket to contest the next election.

“Arif Yousaf has completed several uplift projects in the constituency. And he has been implicated in the Senate vote selling issue under a conspiracy,” the residents including local government representatives said in a joint statement.

They said that Arif Yousaf was elected to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in the 2013 general election on the PTI ticket and served well his electorates in the last five years.

The residents said that Arif Yousaf was a people-friendly PTI leader who was popular with the masses because of his public service.

They recalled that the PTI leader did a record development work in the constituency during his tenure as MPA which included roads, tubewells and schools.

A total of 145 transformers were installed and gas supply problem was resolved as well. The residents said Arif Yousaf helped pass 42 laws from the KP Assembly, which included the law to curb usury and a time limit to decided civil cases.