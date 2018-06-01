Imram has done PhD in U-turns, says Muqam

MINGORA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president Amir Muqam here on Thursday said Imran Khan had done PhD in U-turns and had nothing to do with the development of the country.

“The PML-N will win the upcoming general elections on the basis of performance and form government in both Centre and provinces. The recent U-turns on caretaker chief ministers have exposed Imran a leader not trustworthy,” the PML-N leader told a press conference at Swat Press Club.

The PML-N provincial chief added that the PTI-led provincial government had failed to honour the pledges made with the people.

“They have no vision and capacity to carry out mega projects. The Bus Rapid Transit and Swat Expressway projects were the examples of poor management and execution,” he went on to add.

The PML-N leader went on to add that his party also carried out several mega projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that include Lowari Tunnel and Golen Gol hydro power project.

“We are also mulling launching several electricity and gas projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said, adding, the issue of loadshedding and low voltage issues would be resolved.