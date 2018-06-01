Fata teachers undergo master trainer course at Fazaia College of Education for Women

PESHAWAR: Certificate Award Ceremony of the 1st Early Childhood Education (ECE) Master Trainer Course for Fata teachers was held at Fazaia College of Education for Women, Peshawar.

Mr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the chief guest at the occasion. Air Vice Marshal Sarfraz Khan, Air Officer Commanding, Northern Air Command also attended the ceremony.

The chief guest awarded the course completion certificates to 31 male and female trainee teachers from Fata. He lauded the services of Fazaia College of Education for Women, and urged its faculty to become a direct stakeholder of quality research in the profession of teaching.

He further expressed hope that PAF would continue to contribute in nation building through its services in the field of education Fazaia College of Education for Women is offering free of cost education to Fata students under an MoU, signed between the Fata Secretariat and the PAF. The present course was the first in the series in realm of teacher training.