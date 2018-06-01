Iftar dinner arranged for Rescue 1122 staff

PESHAWAR: The Emergency Rescue Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arranged an Iftar party for its staff at its provincial headquarters here on Thursday.

Director General Rescue 1122 Services, Dr Khateer Ahmad, said the rescuers were performing duty and providing emergency services to people even during Ifar and Sehr.

He said that the rescuers were doing a great job and saving lives of people, adding the people admiring their services which showed the commitment and devotion of the staff to their duty. The director said that Iftar was also arranged regularly for rescuers in offices of the Rescue 1122 services in all districts.