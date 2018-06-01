PPP Dargai leader quits basic membership

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) local leader in Dargai Nadir Khan has relinquished the basic membership of the party.

Talking to The News, he said he ended his long association with the PPP with a heavy heart.

Nadir Khan said he was made chairman of the Union Council Koper in 1985-86. He said he left the party as its leadership had started ignoring the old workers. He said he had not yet taken any decision about his future line of action. “I will make a decision about my future with the consultation of my friends and well-wishers,” he added. Nadir Khan complained that PPP leadership had no respect for the old workers, who were not fed up with the party.