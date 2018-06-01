Food items distributed among NWA IDPs

BANNU: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Fata chapter, has distributed 700 Ramazan packages among Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of North Waziristan Agency in the Bannu district.

The distribution was made under the aegis of PRCS Fata at Bannu district with the support of Turkish Red Crescent. The aim of distribution was to provide food packages in Ramazan to deserving displaced persons of North Waziristan who are in dire need of assistance, official of PRCS Fata said.

Most of beneficiaries hail from tehsil Dattakhel, Sub-division Miranshah, North Waziristan Agency who reside with host families in Bannu district and Frontier Region Bannu.

The food commodities included 10 kg wheat flour, 03 kg rice, 02 kg Daal Channa, 02 kg Daal Masoor, 03 kg cooking oil, 03 kg white sugar, 475 grams black tea, 800 grams salt and 01 kg dates.