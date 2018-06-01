No documents showing Nawaz owner of Al-Azizia: Wajid

ISLAMABAD: The Panamagate Joint Investigation Team (JIT) head Wajid Zia on Thursday said he did not come across any document during investigation which showed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is the owner of Al-Azizia Steel Mills.

The statement came as the former prime minister’s legal counsel, Khawaja Haris, started cross-examination of Wajid Zia in the Al-Azizia reference against Sharif family.

Wajid Zia also admitted that Nawaz Sharif contributed no money for setting up Al-Azizia and also no money for this business was sent from Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif told JIT that he never sent any money abroad, Zia told the court. Zia also admitted that Nawaz had no role in the sale of Al-Azizia and no money transaction was made into his account with the sale proceeds.

He however said that Nawaz Sharif could be counted as a shareholder due to the statement of Shahbaz Sharif who had said that their father Mian Muhammad Sharif set up Al-Azizia Steel Mills and the three brothers were having their representation in it. He said Shahbaz had stated that Nawaz Sharif was represented by Hussain Nawaz, Shahbaz Sharif by his daughter Rabia Sharif and Abbas Sharif by himself.

At this, Khawaja Haris said the same sentence also reveals that the Steel Mills was not set up by Nawaz Sharif and it was rather set up by his father Mian Muhammad Sharif.

Zia said that the JIT could not get record of Al-Azizia, therefore, it could not get to know about directors of the company. He said he got no document to show that Nawaz was ever involved in running of Al-Azizia.