NA farewell proceedings: PM proposes ‘National Truth & Reconciliation Commission’

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly during its farewell proceedings on Thursday saw a consensus reaching between the government and the opposition on a ‘National Truth and Reconciliation Commission to look back to the history and seek resolution to national issues.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in his last speech on floor of the outgoing Assembly floated proposal of the ‘National Truth and Reconciliation Commission’ and same was immediately backed by the Opposition Leader Syed Khursheed Shah who spoke next to the premier. “A National Truth Commission should be constituted to resolve all the national issues, see as to what happened in the history and what lessons were learnt,” the Prime Minister said.

The premier said task of the Truth Commission should be to bring to forth the correct facts and documents on record. “I am not talking about giving punishment but the Commission should at least bring forth facts and documents on record,” he said.

The Prime Minister also called for a national dialogue to improve relations between vital institutions of the country. “The country’s current challenges require a national dialogue to define the civil-military, parliamentary-judiciary and judiciary-executive relations,” the Prime Minister said.

He observed that for purpose of the national dialogue, a consensus needed to be evolved among all institutions including judiciary on constitutional limits. “I demand on behalf of the PML-N a national dialogue to achieve national consensus,” he said.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister demanded that PML-N and all other political parties would not tolerate delay of even a single day in holding of general elections. “For continuation of democracy, it is a must that fair and transparent elections are held as per schedule,” he said.

The Prime Minister also lauded role of the Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and the opposition leader in functioning of the National Assembly which is going to complete its tenure by midnight between Thursday and Friday. He said the Speaker’s role was highly laudable as he on many occasion endeavoured to create consensus on many issues.

He said the way the opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah played his role was also unprecedented.