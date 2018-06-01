Shahbaz meets kidney transplant patients at PKLI

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday visited the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) and met two patients who recently went through free-of-cost kidney transplants at the state-of-the art facility.

A team of highly-trained surgeons successfully performed the transplants, the first on Tuesday and the second on Thursday.

The chief minister met the patients and their attendants who extended heartfelt gratitude for the provision of world-class treatment. He said one of the patients was from Misri Shah and other from Qila Deedar Singh. He said one of them had both his kidneys failed and was married just one and half years ago, adding that his brother and wife met me and were worried as they could not afford the treatment.

“This is how you pay back to society and this is Quaid’s and Iqbal’s Pakistan,” he remarked. Addressing a ceremony, Shahbaz said the start of liver transplantation had been delayed because of many reasons and one of these was the people working on the project were afraid.

He said Infrastructure Development Authority (IDAP) CEO Mujahid Sherdil was an honest and hard-working official but had also become scared because of the peculiar environment created due to NAB.

“Whosoever has done dishonesty or corruption, he should be held accountable, but those who are working honestly should also be appreciated,” he added and warned of a major damage if it wasn’t ensured.

He said merit was fully promoted in Punjab, as all recruitments, including in police and employment of 200,000 teachers, had been done purely on merit.

Shahbaz said the first phase of PKLI had been established at cost of Rs 20 billion, while work was under progress for setting up a world-class research centre and nursing school at the institute.

He said the liver transplant facility would also be started in next two to three months at PKLI which was open to media to check the ground reality as to understand how state-of-the-art facilities were being provided to the poor patients.