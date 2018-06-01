Official vehicles not to be allowed in polls: SC

LAHORE: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday ordered to withdraw vehicles used by ministers and departments without entitlement till mid-night as it observed the government vehicles would not be allowed to be used in the elections.

The three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, passed these orders while hearing a suo motu notice of utilisation of sport utility vehicles by the ministers and officers beyond their entitlements.

As the proceedings started, a federal law officer submitted a report which stated that 105 vehicles were presently being used by the members of federal cabinet and departments, whereas 191 were being used by Punjab’s cabinet and departments.

He said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had a Land Cruiser and three double cabin automobiles, whereas federal ministers Abid Sher Ali and Kamran Michael had been given a Mercedes Benz each.

Khursheed Shah, the Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly, and Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali have a bulletproof car each, he added.

The law officer informed the court that no government officer or minister had the right to have a government vehicle in excess of 1800cc.

At this, the chief justice directed Punjab chief secretary to withdraw all vehicles used beyond official entitlement till mid-night on Thursday.

The bench also summoned former law minister Zahid Hamid on knowing that he possessed a luxury vehicle, adding that others who have indulged in the same practice would also be called for explanation.

The bench further observed that two extra vehicles from Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the bulletproof car from Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah should be withdrawn by 12 mid-night.

Moreover, the transfers of the officers within one month were subjected to court decision. — Agencies