NA, Punjab, Balochistan assemblies dissolved

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA), Punjab and Balochistan Assemblies dissolved in the night between Thursday and Friday after completing their five-year terms.

The assemblies of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa completed their term on Monday and stood dissolved.

Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk has been nominated as caretaker Prime Minister with consensus between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah. He will take oath of his office on Friday (today).

A notification of NA has been issued in this regard by its Joint Secretary that NA will be stand dissolved on May 31, 2018.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday issued election schedule, according to which general election 2018 will be held on July 25.

Talking to media persons outside the ECP, Secretary Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad said the country was moving towards the elections as per the law and the Constitution.

He said returning officers would issue a public notice on June 1. “The Election Commission of Pakistan hereby calls upon the electors of the National Assembly constituencies and the constituencies of the provincial assemblies of the Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to elect their representatives from each of these constituencies to the general seats,” the notification reads.

As per the schedule, public notice by returning officers will be issued on June 01 while filing of nomination papers with returning officers by the candidates will be from June 02 to June 06.

Whereas publication of names of nominated candidates will be made on June 07 and the last date for scrutiny of nomination papers by the returning officers is June 14.

The ECP said that the last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the returning officers on rejection or acceptance of nomination papers is June 19, whereas the last date for deciding appeals by the appellate tribunal has been fixed June 26.

Revised lists of candidates will be published next day (June 27), whereas the last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of revised list of candidates is June 28. Election symbols to candidates will be allotted on June 29, followed by polling on July 25.

The ECP secretary said that the decision on deployment of the military personnel would be made after consultations during the caretaker government. He emphasised that the local and foreign observers would be welcomed to monitor the electoral process.

He said that special security papers were being imported from Britain and France, which would reach Pakistan during the first week of June and printing of ballot papers would be under the supervision of the army. Over 210 million ballot papers would be printed for the general election.

Political parties would be bound to share priority list of their candidates for seats reserved for women and non-Muslims on the last date of the filing of nomination papers.

A senior ECP official told The News that the code of conduct for elections for political parties and candidates would be released within two-three days, as consultation with political parties was completed Thursday.

“Majority of political parties requested the Election Commission to drop the proposal of not receiving fee from candidates, as already several of them had submitted fee. The Election Commission promised to consider the request,” he said.

Political parties, he pointed out, contended that there was no legal protection to such proposal as well.

About the gap of almost four weeks between the issuance of symbols to candidates and polling day, he said that this had been done keeping in view the Eid holidays and the Election Commission would also have ample time to get printed ballot papers and then ensure their timely transportation to respective destinations.

Meanwhile, PPP-Workers President Dr Safdar Abbasi has written to Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza for the allotment of ‘sword’ as an election symbol to his party, as PPP had already declared that they would be contesting the elections with ‘arrow’ as their election symbol.