PTI finalises candidates for Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Board of PTI Thursday finalised names of candidates for the general election from, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr Arif Alvi and Ali Zaidi.

The board met here at Banigala with PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the chair. The candidates who would be fielded for NA seats in Sindh are: NA 206 Syed Tahir Hussain Shah; NA 207 Mubeen Ahmed; NA 221 Shah Mehmood Qureshi; NA 227. Mohammad Hakam; NA 228 Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah; NA 233 Malik Pahar Khan; NA 234 Liaqat Ali Jatoi; NA 235 Karim Ali Jatoi; NA 242 Saif ur Rehman; NA 244 Syed Ali Hyder Zaidi; NA 247 Dr. Arif Alvi.

The candidates for Sindh Assembly are: PS 18 Shaharyar Khan Shar; PS 21 Mir Iftikhar Ahmed Lound; PS 22 Ghulam Ali Abbas; PS 23 Ghulam Shah Mar an; PS 52 Asghar Ali; PS 53 Dost Mohammad; PS 67 Umaid Ali Junejo; PS 68 Mohammad Altaf Nizamani; PS 69 Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah; PS 78 Zaib Nisa; PS 83 Ahsan Ali Jatoi; PS 84 Sadaqat Ali Jatoi; PS 85 Ashique Ali Zounr; PS 86 Bandah Ali Leghari; PS 99 Haleem Adil Shaikh; PS 110 Khurram Sher Zaman; PS 111 Imran Ismail.