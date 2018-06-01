PTI in a quandary over Punjab caretaker CM

ISLAMABAD: After a highly embarrassing faux pas over its own favourite Nasir Mahmood Khosa, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has come out with another outstanding name, Nasir Durrani, for the position of the caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

But again, the PTI lacked the proper homework as hours after it made public its two choices, Durrani refused to accept the position. It means the PTI did not consult him before going public with his name. It is really a very sorry state of affairs the PTI is confronted with and it has become a laughing stock. Only it knows where it is headed after the latest snub. A big question has arisen whether the PTI will be able to propose any credible name that will be acceptable to the other side.

However, Durrani also faced somewhat similar “disqualification” that the PTI cited as an afterthought to withdraw Khosa’s name: he was appointed as a member of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) by (Chief Minister) Shahbaz Sharif after his retirement as the Inspector General of Police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) some time back.

While suddenly backtracking on its earlier choice nominee, the PTI had stated that ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif had appreciated Khosa for having worked as his principal secretary. Now if it wishes to change its mind once again, it can argue that it is withdrawing Durrani’s name because he has been reemployed by Shahbaz Sharif as the PPSC member.

The PTI’s second preference, Dr Hassan Askari Rizvi, is unlikely to be given even a serious thought by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) because he has consistently been bashing it projecting his peculiar agenda during TV programmes.

A female, who is currently assistant professor, has in a tweet leveled a serious allegation against him, dating back to his association with the Punjab University in nineties.

Anyway, the PTI’s selection, Durrani, (hardly any relevant after his decline) was impressive because of the dignity, distinction and integrity that he enjoyed. His last major assignment was in KP where he worked as the IGP at a time when the province was hit by worst terrorism.

Imran Khan always quotes the KP police as a model that, however, was developed by Durrani’s sincere and serious efforts.

Before being posted in KP, Durrani mostly served in Punjab. He likes to work quietly without attracting any amount of publicity or propagation of his contribution.

Whatever the case the PTI built to take back Khosa’s name, although Imran Khan did not utter a word was demolished by the dropped nominee when he stated while excusing himself that the PTI chairman had called him 10 days ago and had said that he would like to propose his name for caretaker chief minister, and during the telephonic conversation, he had appreciated him as a reliable and trustworthy person. "Today, the same PTI is levelling allegations against me; I don’t want to get involved in such matters."

Since Khosa had detached himself from the saga, his notification as the interim chief minister if issued will be inconsequential. After his refusal, the constitutional process will be required to be started afresh.

However, Khosa had served mostly in key bureaucratic positions in the PML-N tenure.

He is known to be articulate, measured, rule-bound and humble of all the four famous Khosa brothers. Other three are Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, the senior most judge of the Supreme Court after the chief justice, and Tariq Masood Khosa, former director general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and Arif Mansur Khosa, CEO of Expo Lahore. Belonging to 6th common batch of the District Management Group, Nasir Khosa has served as Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kalat, Quetta, Lahore and Faisalabad.

He has also been the Commissioner of Multan and principal secretary to the Punjab governor soon after the 1999 military coup. He served as additional secretary in Prime Minister Office with Shaukat Aziz, and as chief secretary of Balochistan in last PPP regime.

Nawaz Sharif picked him to be his principal secretary in 2013. Upon retirement Nasir Khosa was posted as executive director of the World Bank where he recently completed his four-year term. Incidentally most of key postings of Nasir Khosa has been during PML-N regimes - he was posted as DC Lahore, Commissioner Multan, Chief Secretary Punjab and Principal Secretary to Prime Minister during its governments. He had very stable tenures in these assignments despite being a stickler of rules and decorum and going by the book. He got along well with Shahbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif in important slots.

However, Nasir Khosa had bumpy ride during PPP regimes - he was transferred after one month as DC Faisalabad in 1994 because the PPP couldn’t live with his style of governance even for a few weeks.

Similarly, he was removed during the 2013 caretaker period as federal finance secretary on the insistence of the President House after a few weeks. He is known to be a soft spoken and polite person ever to join civil service, accessible and empathetic. He expresses his opinion without mincing words but with politeness and grace.