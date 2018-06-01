PFA vehicle kills woman

HAFIZABAD: A 50-year-old woman was killed when a vehicle of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) hit her at Vanike Chowk on Thursday.

Akbari Begum of Mohallah Qazafipura was going to bazaar when a vehicle of the PFA hit her, killing her on the spot. After the accident, PFA Deputy Director Komal Naz and other officials managed to escape in the vehicle. Meanwhile, a large number of residents of Mohallah Qazafipura staged a demonstration for three hours at Vanike Chowk. They also burnt tyres and chanted slogans against Deputy Director Komal Naz .They demanded the police register a case against the accused. Due to the protest, traffic remained blocked at Vanike Chowk. No case has been registered till the filling of the report.