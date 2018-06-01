Fri June 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

MR
Monitoring Report
June 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

MMA to announce manifesto on June 5: Fazl

KARACHI: Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday said that the manifesto of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) will be announced on June 5 in Islamabad, local media reported.

Addressing a press conference, Fazl said that MMA aims at root out politics of corruption from the country. He said that MMA will work for strengthening the democratic institutions of the country. He further said that MMA would oppose any delay in the elections.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar