MMA to announce manifesto on June 5: Fazl

KARACHI: Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday said that the manifesto of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) will be announced on June 5 in Islamabad, local media reported.
Addressing a press conference, Fazl said that MMA aims at root out politics of corruption from the country. He said that MMA will work for strengthening the democratic institutions of the country. He further said that MMA would oppose any delay in the elections.
