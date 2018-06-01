Infant killed in scuffle between woman, husband

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: An infant was killed during a quarrel between a woman and her husband here on Thursday. Infant Maskan Zohra of Bhawana was slipped out of the lap of her mother Rafia Bibi when she was quarrelling with her husband M Akram. The baby received critical head injuries which proved fatal for her. In another incident, married woman Yasmin of Chak 144/GB, Sahianwala, was killed when their rivals opened fire on the motorcycle of her husband, who miraculously unhurt in the incident. Meanwhile, Ashfaq Ahmed of Chak 49/JB was gunned down by his rivals over old enmity.
BOY DROWNS: A boy drowned in a swimming pool on Thursday. Nabeel Imran was shifted to Civil Hospital in precarious condition but he could not survive.
