Fri June 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Infant killed in scuffle between woman, husband

FAISALABAD: An infant was killed during a quarrel between a woman and her husband here on Thursday. Infant Maskan Zohra of Bhawana was slipped out of the lap of her mother Rafia Bibi when she was quarrelling with her husband M Akram. The baby received critical head injuries which proved fatal for her. In another incident, married woman Yasmin of Chak 144/GB, Sahianwala, was killed when their rivals opened fire on the motorcycle of her husband, who miraculously unhurt in the incident. Meanwhile, Ashfaq Ahmed of Chak 49/JB was gunned down by his rivals over old enmity.

BOY DROWNS: A boy drowned in a swimming pool on Thursday. Nabeel Imran was shifted to Civil Hospital in precarious condition but he could not survive.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar