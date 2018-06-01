Federal, Punjab govts took lead in development projects

ISLAMABAD: The federal and provincial governments have completed and inaugurated a total of 46 development projects in last four months of their five-year term with Punjab and Federal government taking the lead in these projects.

Both the Federal and Punjab governments inaugurated 39 out of total 46 development projects from February to May 30, 2018 whereas the remaining three provincial governments inaugurated only seven projects during this period. During last four months, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister inaugurated only three projects out of which two are still incomplete. The three projects inaugurated by CM KP include a zoo in provincial capital, a small portion of Swat Expressway and Abbottabad by-pass road at Havelian which will be completed in ten months.

The 46 development projects inaugurated by the provincial and federal government include some mega projects like Islamabad International Airport, 1410 MW Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project, Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project with the capacity of 969 MW. There are also some small projects which have been inaugurated by the chief ministers of respective provinces including inauguration of CT scan facilities in various hospitals of Punjab.

After taking over the Balochistan government, Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo inaugurated only one project which is not any developmental project but a cultural festival in Sibi to highlight the culture and history of Balochistan.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated total 20 development projects that include some mega projects as well as some small projects like CT scan facilities in various DHQs. Some of the mega projects inaugurated by the CM Punjab include a 1180MW gas-fired Bhikki Power Plant in Sheikhupura, a 92 kilometres-long Khanewal-Lodhran double carriageway built at a cost of Rs22 billion, state-of-the-art Kidney Centre near Sher Shah – at a cost of Rs5.5 billion and some other projects.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated three development projects during last four months of his tenure which include a 50 MW Jhimpir Wind Power Plant, Educational and Cultural Zone – Saddar under the World Bank-assisted Karachi neighbourhood improvement project (KNIP) at Burnes Garden and Thar Foundation. Below is the chronology of the development projects inaugurated by the federal and provincial governments from February to May 2018 on the basis of media reports.

Projects inaugurated by PM in last three months.

February 3: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi inaugurated Digi Skills Programme. This programme is designed to equip the youth to get online jobs and earn money through a non-traditional way.

February 5: On February 05, 2018 the PM inaugurated 108 megawatts Golen Gol hydropower generation plant at Koghazi.

February 6: The PM inaugurated 23-km-long Muzaffarabad-Pirchinasi road constructed in three and a quarter years.

February 11: The PM inaugurated a project to supply gas to Isakhel tehsil and surrounding areas of the NA-71 constituency.

March 9: Prime Minister Abbasi inaugurated an LPG plant in the Nashpa area of district Karak. The project was completed at the cost of Rs20 billion.

March 11: The PM inaugurated 1410 MW Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project.

March 31: The premier inaugurated Chaudhry Abdul Hameed Cardiology Centre at the District Headquarters Hospital and two high pressure gas pipelines of 12 and 16 inch diameters for Sargodha city.

April 8: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi inaugurated Khuzdar-Shahdadkot road and launching work on Kharan-Yakmach road worth Rs15 billion.

April 14: The PM inaugurated the much-awaited Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project to inject 969 megawatts of electricity to the national grid to meet the country’s growing power needs.

April 15: The premier inaugurated Uch Sharif-Jalalpur Pirwala rehabilitation and up-gradation of link road, connecting the motorway, at Khairpur Daha. The 45-kilometre-long section of National Highway-5 will link Jalapur Pirwala to Uch Sharif areas of South Punjab.

April 29: Prime Minister Abbasi inaugurated KPD-TAY Integrated Gas Processing Facility near Tandojam.

May 1: The PM inaugurated the newly-constructed Miranshah Market Complex by the Pakistan Army Engineers. The Market Complex includes 1,344 shops, parks, car parking, solar lights, driveways and water supply network.

May 2: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi inaugurated the new Islamabad airport building —the country’s largest multi-billion international airport designed to cater to nine million passengers annually.

May 6: The PM visited Pasrur Cadet College near Sialkot and inaugurated newly built apartments at the cadet college.

May 12: The premier inaugurated the National Incubation Center at the NED University in Karachi.

May 24: The PM inaugurated a 132 kv grid station in Jamrud sub-division of Khyber Agency.

May 27: Prime Minister Abbasi inaugurated Sukkur-Multan Motorway [M-5] Multan-Shujabad section. Later in the day, the premier also inaugurated the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Bridge over River Ravi. The bridge provides an important communication link across the Indus River between the cities of Zahirpur on GT Road (N-5) and Indus Highway (N-55) via Mithankot. There was no river crossing on the Indus up to Ghazighat, which is approximately 50km downstream of Taunsa Barrage. Dera Ghazi Khan is located approximately 120-km upstream of this bridge.

May 30: One day before completing his tenure, the premier visited Quetta and inaugurated newly renovated and expanded Quetta International Airport.

Projects inaugurated by CM Punjab during last four months:

February 6: Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated inaugurating the latest CT scan machine at the DHQ Hospital, Kasur.

February 8: Shahbaz inaugurated seven health projects in Multan – including the state-of-the-art Kidney Centre near Sher Shah – at a cost of Rs5.5 billion. Other projects are the DHQ Hospital, new block at the Multan Children Complex and southern Punjab’s first burn unit. The chief minister also directed Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique to provide 150 new projects in the shortest-possible period.

February 16: The chief minister Punjab inaugurated several education, infrastructure, health, sports and agriculture projects worth billions of rupees in Vehari, Burewala and Mailsi, which included E-library at Vehari's sports stadium at a cost of Rs92 million, special education centre, slow learners institute, Rescue 1122 service in Burewala, mobile health unit for Vehari and up-gradation of DHQ Hospital to a 300-bed facility costing Rs625 million.

February 17: The CM Punjab inaugurated Government THQ Hospital Sabzazar in Lahore. He also mentioned the establishment of six hospitals during the last four years in Lahore and surroundings areas, Shahbaz said, “The hospitals established in Sabzazar, Manawan and Raiwind.

February 28: Punjab’s CM inaugurated the Government College Allahabad which has been constructed at a cost of Rs10 crore. He also inaugurated the THQ Hospital Kot Radha Kishan.

March 12: The CM inaugurated development projects including the Aziz Cross Flyover, Girls' Degree College Ladhewala Warraich, a multi-storey parking plaza and an e-library. He announced establishment of a university, a multi-storey surgical tower at the DHQ Hospital, a flyover at Aalam Chowk and extension of motorway from Gujranwala to the Khanqa Dogran Interchange.

April 1: The Chief Minister inaugurated the CT Scan Centre and Hepatitis Filter Clinic at the District Headquarters Hospital, Sheikhupura.

May 4: Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated modern medicines supply warehouse built at the cost of Rs200 million at Gurumangat Road, Gulberg Lahore.

May 6: The CM Punjab inaugurated the academic block of the Khawaja Fareed Engineering and Information Technology University in Rahim Yar Khan.

May 6: The Punjab Chief Minister inaugurated the 77-km long dual carriageway which would be completed at a cost of about Rs5 billion. The chief minister inaugurated the Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology (KFUEIT) near Ammangarh district Rahim Yar Khan.

May 9: The chief minister inaugurated emergency block, CT scan machine and pathology lab and inspected different sections of the hospital in Chakwal.

May 10: Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated different development projects at DHQ Hospital Nankana.

May 11: The CM Punjab inaugurated pathology lab, OPD block and hepatitis filter clinic at the DHQ Hospital Jhelum.

May 15: The chief minister inaugurated 92 kilometres-long Khanewal-Lodhran double carriageway built at a cost of Rs22 billion and different projects, including installation of CT scan machine and hepatitis clinic at the DHQ Hospital.

May 19: Punjab chief minister inaugurated six-storey Surgical Tower at Mayo Hospital, which contains 16 operation theatres and a 100-bed burn unit as well as CT scan, MRI and ultrasound machines.

May 20: Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated the fully Operational Combined Cycle of 1180MW gas-fired Bhikki Power Plant in Sheikhupura. The plant’s CoD (Commercial Operation Date) was due in December, last year. But it missed the deadline three times or so due to different issues identified during various tests, including vibration issue, in one of the three turbines.

May 23: The chief minister inaugurated a 50-bed emergency ward in the new double-storey building which is also equipped with CT scan and MRI machines in DHQ Okara.

May 24: Shahbaz inaugurated the Langarwala Pattan-Sahiwal Bridge at Jhelum River in Sargodha. An amount of Rs3 billion has been spent on this 2100-feet long bridge which will interconnect 2.7 million people of Sargodha and Khushab districts. The bridge has reduced the distance between the adjoining areas of Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar.

May 26: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated the revamped DHQ Hospital Narowal which has been completed at a cost of Rs760 million. The new facilities include emergency block, hepatitis filter clinic, CT-scan machine, important sections added to the 300-bed hospital and mobile health units for Narowal and Sialkot districts.

May 27: The chief minister inaugurated Tayyab Erdogan Hospital’s expansion in Muzaffargarh, after which the number of beds in the hospital have increased to 380 from 140 at cost of Rs1.8 billion.

Projects inaugurated by CM Sindh during last three months:-

March 13: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launched the Educational and Cultural Zone – Saddar under the World Bank-assisted Karachi neighbourhood improvement project (KNIP) at Burnes Garden.

May 3: The Sindh CM inaugurated 50 MW Jhimpir Wind Power Plant in Karachi.

May 12: Sindh chief minister inaugurated a power plant and also launched Thar Foundation.

Projects inaugurated by KP CM during last three months:-

February 13: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Parvaiz Khattak inaugurated the long awaited project of establishing first ever Zoo in provincial capital Peshawar. The project took two years to complete and would be featuring an aviary and cages of wild animals including lions, monkeys and many other species. The zoo is spread over an area of 24 acres and situated in Rahatabad area.

May 22: KP chief minister inaugurated the first portion of the Swat Expressway from the Karnal Sher Khan Interchange from the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway to Dhobian Interchange.

May 27: The chief minister inaugurated Abbottabad by-pass road at Havelian in district Abbottabad. The project will be completed in nine months at an estimated cost of over one billion rupees.

Projects inaugurated by Balochistan CM during last three months:-

March 1: Chief Minister Balochistan inaugurated Sibi Festival. The five-day Sibi Mela represents Balochistan’s history with pomp and show.