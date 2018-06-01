Merger of Fata with KP

President signs 31st Amendment

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday signed the 31st Constitutional Amendment at a ceremony in Islamabad and as a consequence tribal areas have become part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The president has congratulated people of the tribal region on becoming part of the province. He expressed the confidence that merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would lead to stability in the region.

The signing ceremony was also attended by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Barrister Zafarullah and National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua.