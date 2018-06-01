Our patience is historic, says Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif Thursday said it was a historic day that another democratic government has completed its tenure, but his patience and around 80 appearances before this accountability court were also historic. During appearance at the Accountability Court hearing corruption references against him, Nawaz Sharif briefly talked to reporters, but said his discussion is off the record. During Thursday’s proceedings, Rana Sanaullah also accompanied Nawaz Sharif briefly. Sanaullah criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for withdrawing Nasir Khosa’s name as caretaker chief minister of Punjab after proposing it. He ruled out any chance of re-consultation with the PTI.

Sanaullah said that it is habit of the PTI to make decisions first and think over it later. He said the whole nation is witnessing how the PTI has created embarrassment for an honest, honourable and upright former bureaucrat and his family. He said the PTI don’t have any civility as they first proposed Nasir Khosa’s name and later withdrew it without being ashamed.

“If they had to withdraw his name, they could have asked him to do so. This party is claiming to take care of the country’s affairs with such a moral plight,” Sanaullah said.

He said that under the Constitution, consultation process has already been done. He said there is no provision for re-consultation in this regard.