SBP enter Ramazan Cricket semis

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) sneaked into the semifinals of the 5th Naya Nazimabad Ramazan Cup Twenty20 Cricket Tournament 2018 as they edged out Dollar East by five wickets in a thrilling quarterfinal under floodlights here at the Hussain Lawai Stadium late on Wednesday night.

The SBP opener Sahibhzada Farhan, who plays for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), played a commanding innings of 78 in the closely contested fixture to clinch Man of the Match award. His knock was chiefly responsible for taking his team to the target of 168.

Farhan extended his brilliant form as he clobbered a couple of sixes and nine boundaries in his 52-ball 78 which allowed SBP to regain control after having lost the key wickets of skipper Kamran Akmal and international Mukhtar Ahmed. Dollar East had to pay the price when he was dropped on 26 by Muhammad Sami off Sohail Akhtar.

All-rounder Daniyal Rajput who took two wickets on successive deliveries in the Dollar East innings, made a vital 20 off 18 balls to see his team cross the line. Gohar Ali blasted the winning boundary off Sohail Akhtar when SBP needed two runs on the last two balls to seal victory. Earlier Dollar East batting first, recovered from 86-4 to muster a competitive total of 167 for six off 20 overs due to the late onslaught launched by Jahandad Khan and Sohail Akhtar.