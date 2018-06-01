Abbas aims to get opposition’s main wickets

LEEDS: Pakistan were quick to make an impact when the Lord’s Test got underway as Mohammad Abbas made a mockery of Mark Stoneman’s defenses beating him from both sides of the bat.

On the last ball of his second over - the fourth over of the match - Abbas granted Stoneman the mercy by curtailing his ignominious stay at the crease as he beat the left-handed batsman comprehensively through bat and pad and hit the top of his off-stump. Pakistan’s domination in the match began from that point. Their remarkable bowling and disciplined batting pushed the hosts out of the contest in the first two days.

But, it was the third day, when Abbas struck in the second over of the English innings to pin Alastair Cook — the only English batsman to have put the resistance in the first innings with his 148-ball 70 — LBW for only one run that made victory certain for Pakistan.

Reflecting on Cook’s wicket, Abbas, in an interview said: “I aim to get wickets of the opposition’s main batsmen, especially their captain’s.” The 28-year-old had unveiled before the start of the series that he targeted England captain Joe Root’s wicket. Abbas got the wicket he wanted in the second innings when he put an end to a third-wicket partnership between Root and Dawid Malan - which added 60 runs - by bringing an old Dukes ball back into the former and trapping him LBW.

Abbas missed out an opportunity to be on the prestigious Lord’s honours board twice as he returned 4 for 23 in the first, and 4 for 41 in the second innings. But the missed opportunity had no effect on him. “Had my team not won the match, it would have grieved me [to not make it to the honours board]. But, my performances helped my side in winning the match which is delightful.”

Abbas has been at the forefront of Pakistan’s successes since his Test debut against West Indies in West Indies in April last year. His impeccable length bowling has helped him in picking up 40 wickets in seven Tests, which is a record for Pakistan. And, since his debut, only Yasir Shah with 41 wickets has picked up more wickets for Pakistan in Test cricket.With Amir struggling to regain his rhythm, Abbas stepped up and emerged as the leader of the Pakistani pace attack.