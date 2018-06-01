Pirzada claims making headway in improving sports

ISLAMABAD: Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, now the former minister for Inter provincial Coordination (IPC), claimed making headway in improving overall plight of sports and sportsmen with the help and coordination of his team and stakeholders during his tenure in office.

At a farewell Iftar dinner the other day at Sports Complex premises Pirzada said he had achieved numerous goals in improving sports infrastructure as well as making atmosphere conducive for the sportsmen and women to showcase their talent.

“During last five years as a team we achieved numerous goals that includes providing conducive environment for athletes to sharpen their skills. Though there is a lot to be done, our efforts had been to improve the financial plight of athletes and to help them train hard and to compete frequently at international level.”

He said the brightest chapter of his tenure came when with the help of his team, he organised back to back two Quaid-i-Azam National Games. “Organising these Games in a befitting manner could have been only a dream had Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera was not there as a Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB). In him I found most trusted, honest and hard working sports administrator. I pray for his future success.”

He also praised Aamir Ahmad Ali (former DG PSB) for initiating summary that helped PSB get a whopping amount of Rs 1000 million. Half of the amount would be spent on up gradation of sports facilities within the Sports Complex while the rest would be spent on organising the South Asian Games in 2020.

For the first time we have secured insurance for leading athletes. Now the national players would feel safe and would have more secure future.” Though Pirzada did not mention Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) never ending row, it was he who finally decided to honour and support only the international recognized Olympic Association and federations putting an end to long standing tussle. That surely is considered as his major decision that had gone in right and legitimate direction.

The Iftar dinner was also attended among others by Qamaruz Zaman Chaudhry (former chairman NAB), former DG PSB Dr Akhtar Nawaz, Director Administration PSB Mansoor Ahmad Khan and Mohammad Azam Dar (Director Federations).