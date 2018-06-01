Four matches decided in Bahria Floodlit Cricket

LAHORE: The 4th Bahria Town Floodlit Cricket Tournament started here at the Bahria Town Stadium.On the opening day Green Caps beat Youngsters Club Manga Mandi by 28 runs in the first encounter. Green Caps scored 72 runs and Youngsters made 44.

The second match was played between Olakh Club and Lahori King. Lahore King (70) beat Olakh (64) by 6 runs.ASK Marketing won the third match against Budget Builders by 4 wickets. Budget Builders scored 49 runs and ASK Marketing score 50 losing six wickets. Fourth match was played between Adan Club and Sharaqpur Cricket Club. Adan Club (74) outplayed Sharaqpur Club (19) by 55 runs.

Director Athar Associates Mian Usman was the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the tournament. Former Test cricketer Abdul Rauf and Director Sports Bahria Town Syed Fakhar Shah were also present on the occasion.