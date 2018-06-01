BCCI doubles salaries of curators, match officials

MUMBAI: In a long-due move which will be appreciated by many in the cricketing fraternity, the BCCI has doubled the match fees of its curators and match officials (umpires & match referees), scorers and video analysts.

The decision, following a recommendation by former India stumper Saba Karim, who’s now the board’s GM (cricket operations), was taken by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) at its meeting on April 12. As per the minutes of the April 12 meeting put up on the BCCI website, “The CoA was informed that there are five zonal curators and assistant curators each, who’re currently paid a fee of Rs 6 lakh per annum and Rs 4.2 lakh per annum. This fee had been fixed in 2012, and hasn’t been increased since then. He (Karim) recommended that the fee be doubled to Rs 12 lakh per annum for the five zonal curators and Rs 8.4 lakhs per annum for the five assistant curators.” While the CoA “observed that the number of curators was too few and suggested that the BCCI consider engaging more assistant curators (it) approved the proposed increase in fee for zonal and assistant curators.” Similarly, the match fee of the 105 umpires hired by the BCCI since 2012, which hadn’t increased all this while, has been doubled.

The committee also felt that it wasn’t “appropriate” to increase the pay of those (selectors) “who’re sitting at home and not rendering any services on account of the directions issued by the Hon’ble Justice Lodha Committee in January 2017”.