Olympian Mehboob rues lack of support from concerned quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Olympian athlete Mehboob Ali on Thursday said that he has been so depressed by the lack of support that he sometimes thinks of leaving athletics.

“I am really depressed. You know we worked so hard for trials and recorded best timings in that but there is no camp for the Asian Games,” Mehboob told The News in an interview. “It’s really heart-wrenching for a player like me who wants to do something for Pakistan. Sometimes I think I should leave playing athletics,” Mehboob said from Attock.

“After trials in Islamabad most of the athletes went to their homes because there is no camp. I am training at Attock. You know I have worked hard for the last six months but nobody backs me. I and my brother Nokar Hussain earn collectively Rs 60,000 in terms of salaries from Army but you know our daily diet cost is Rs 1400. Now think how we could survive in such a situation,” said Mehboob, who represented Pakistan in the 2016 Rio Olympics. He said Pakistan had still a medal chance in athletics in the Asian Games but there should be some respect of the athletes. “We don’t need any foreign coach. Our own coaches are far better than any foreign coach. What we need is proper camp in Islamabad and a balanced diet,” the athlete stressed. He said that he pulled off 50.29 seconds of timing in the 400m hurdles in trials in Islamabad while Nokar inked 46.38 seconds in 400m race.

“It’s impressive timings. I know the strength of the Asian circuit and we have a chance of a medal in 400m, 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay if we are given some respect,” he said. “Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem can also win medal in Asian Games. He is such a fine thrower and can transform into a world level athlete. He is injured and needs treatment but I don’t think any body bothers that,” the athlete said.

Mehboob is right when he says that Pakistan can win medal in the Asian Games. The 2014 Incheon Asian Games statistics show that there is some chance of a medal for Pakistan in 400m, 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay. China’s Cheng Wen had ended with a bronze in 400m hurdles in the 2014 Incheon Asian Games and Mehboob has recorded the same time in Asiad trials in Islamabad.

India’s Anokia Rajiv claimed bronze in Incheon in 400m with 45.92 seconds and Nokar’s 46.38 in the trials shows he is close to that target and can finish gracefully in the event. Asian Games are penciled in for August 18 to September 2 in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang. Mehboob says the state did not give them a single penny for the medals Pakistan claimed in two major athletics events last year. “We won gold in 4x400m relay in the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, last year. Before that we won silver in the Islamic Games in Baku the same year also in 4x400m relay but the state did not encourage us,” he lamented.

“The Commonwealth Games medalists were honoured but we have not been handed any financial reward which is discouraging. You know several athletes said goodbye to the game due to so much step-motherly treatment with the so important sport,” Kasur-born Mehboob said.

This correspondent tried to contact Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) President Major Gen (retd) Akram Sahi but he did not receive the call.

Due to lack of funds Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has been unable to initiate camps for the Asian Games. Some camps which were already in operation were also halted by the Board because of the same financial issue. It is expected that a final decision about the camps will be made in the meeting of the PSB with federations and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) on June 6 in Islamabad.