Fri June 01, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 1, 2018

‘Nigeria must play fair at WC’

ABUJA: Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Super Eagles to call on the gallant Nigerian spirit at the World Cup in Russia, saying they carry the emotions of over 180 million Nigerians.

President Buhari met the team, who were led by sports minister Solomon Dalung and the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick when he gave them a pep talk in Abuja on Wednesday.

Nigeria are making their sixth World Cup appearance in Russia and are drawn in a difficult first round group with Argentina, Croatia and Iceland. The best performance achieved by the country at the World Cup was reaching the Round of 16 in 1994, 1998 and 2014.

