14 Asian countries join hands in S Arabia to launch SWAFF

KARACHI: As many as 14 West Asian and South Asian countries on Thursday joined hands in Saudi Arabia to launch South West Asian Football Federation (SWAFF) which will be an independent association to work for the development of the game in the region.

According to sources it will be working outside the zonal structure of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). The West Asian Football Federation (WAFF) and South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) will remain intact and will be working as usual.

A crucial meeting in this connection was held at Jeddah on Thursday with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) president Adel Ezzat in the chair. Pakistan was represented by Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) president Faisal Saleh Hayat and secretary Col Ahmed Yar Lodhi.

The other nations which attended the meeting include United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Kuwait, Yemen, Oman, Iraq, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal. Bhutan’s representative did not attend the meeting but according to sources the same nation will be part of the association.

It was agreed that the association will establish its secretariat in Jeddah. Another meeting of the association will be held in August to finalise matters of importance.A constitutional draft will be sent to the respective associations and after formal approval from the body it will be sent to the AFC.

The president of the association will be elected through democratic process. It means that the chief of the body may come from any member country. Sources said that the executive committee of the association will be comprised of six members, also including one lady member each from West and South Asian region. Sources said that the revenue which will be generated by the association through television marketing and other means will be spent on the development of football in the country.