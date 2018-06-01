Fakhar set to make debut as 2nd Test begins today

LEEDS: Pakistan will be forced into a change, with Fakhar Zaman set to replace Babar Azam in second Test beginning here at the Headingley on Friday after his fellow batsman suffered a broken arm facing all-rounder Ben Stokes at Lord’s.

England have recalled opener Keaton Jennings in place of the dropped Mark Stoneman, who managed just 13 runs in total at Lord’s. “You will only get judged on the amount of runs you score,” said Jennings, one of Alastair Cook’s 12 opening partners in the six years since Andrew Strauss’s retirement.

England made a late addition to their squad, with uncapped left-arm seamer Sam Curran called up Wednesday after Stokes suffered a hamstring strain. Regardless of Stokes’s fitness, England may recall all-rounder Chris Woakes, if only to bolster their fallible batting, in place of fast bowler Mark Wood.

Despite their lamentable Lord’s showing, James Anderson insisted England could bounce back by squaring the series at the Yorkshire home ground of captain Joe Root.The team received a barrage of criticism after Lord’s but Anderson, England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker, said: “The outside noise is always there, and it’s a bit louder when you perform badly.

“We’ll try to block out the noise — from whoever is shouting out,” he added, suggesting a “bit of a luck” may be all England need to improve on a run of six defeats in their last eight Tests. If England are seeking inspiration, they could look to the Headingley example of the West Indies.

Last year, the tourists suffered a humiliating innings and 209-run defeat by England in the first Test at Edgbaston, only to enjoy a five-wicket victory in the second Test as Shai Hope became the first batsman to score hundreds in both innings of a first-class match at Headingley. England, though, might settle for one century by any member of their faltering top order, let alone two, right now.

Probable teams and officials for the second Test between England and Pakistan. England (probables): Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (capt), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Ben Stokes/Sam Curran, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Pakistan (probables): Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Fakhar Zaman, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wkt), Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas.Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Bruce Oxenford (AUS) TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZ).