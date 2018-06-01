Fri June 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
June 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

China rejects US accusations it seeks hegemony in Asia

BEIJING: China on Thursday rejected accusations from top US officials that it seeks hegemony in Asia and is pushing militarisation in the South China Sea. Outgoing US Navy Admiral Harry Harris, set to become Washington’s ambassador in South Korea, had said Wednesday that while North Korea posed the most imminent threat to the United States, China’s “dream of hegemony in Asia” was his country’s biggest long-term challenge. The comments were not surprising, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular press briefing on Thursday, given that “those who seek and indulge in hegemony will always think that others are coveting their own hegemony”.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar