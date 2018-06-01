Red Cross says Gaza health crisis of ‘unprecedented magnitude’

GENEVA: The Red Cross warned Thursday that Gaza was facing an “epic” crisis, after weeks of violence has left more than 13,000 Palestinians wounded, overwhelming an already disastrously weak health system. The International Committee of the Red Cross said it was stepping up its assistance in the beleaguered Palestinian enclave, and was sending in two surgical teams, additional medical specialists and supplies to help face the crisis. “The recent demonstrations and violent activities along the Gaza border... have triggered a health crisis of unprecedented magnitude,” Robert Mardini, who heads the ICRC’s Near and Middle East operations, told reporters. At least 122 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the unrest that flared up at the end of March. No Israelis have been killed. More than 13,000 Palestinians have been wounded, including more than 3,600 by live ammunition, some multiple times, and there had been nearly 5,400 limb injuries, ICRC said.