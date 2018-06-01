Assad raises prospect of US clash in Syria, hits back at Trump

BEIRUT: The United States should learn the lesson of Iraq and leave Syria, President Bashar al-Assad said in an interview, responding to US President Donald Trump’s description of him as an animal by saying “what you say is what you are”. In the interview with RT, the Russian state’s international broadcaster, Assad raised the prospect of conflict with US forces if they do not leave Syria. He vowed to recover territory where American troops have deployed, either through negotiations with Washington’s Syrian allies or by force. Assad, who is backed by Russia and Iran, appears militarily unassailable in the war that has killed an estimated half a million people, uprooted around 6 million people in the country, and driven another 5 million abroad as refugees. After recovering swathes of territory, Assad now controls the biggest part of Syria. But tracts remain outside his control at the borders with Iraq, Jordan and Turkey.