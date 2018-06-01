Stop meddling, Nato tells Russia

BRUSSELS: NATO told Russia to put a stop to its “malign activities” against the alliance as the two sides met Thursday for their first political talks since the nerve agent attack on a former Kremlin double agent in Britain.

The 29 members of the US-led alliance delivered a “strong, unified message” to Russia, US Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison said, to end its interference in Ukraine and drop its campaign of disinformation and cyber attacks. Relations between NATO and Moscow have plunged to post-Cold War lows in recent years over Russia’s involvement in the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine, its suspected attempt to assassinate former spy Sergei Skripal in the British city of Salisbury and what the alliance says is a sustained campaign of destabilisation waged by the Kremlin. “In a meeting today @NATO, Allies shared a strong, unified message to Russia: Stop interfering in Ukraine & cease malign activities that seek to divide our Alliance,” Bailey Hutchison said in a tweet.