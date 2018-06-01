Fri June 01, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
June 1, 2018

NAB receives 30 complaints

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NAB KP) on Thursday received 30 complaints about corruption and misappropriation against government departments in an open forum here on Thursday.

An official communiqué said the complaints were received by Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Farmanullah Khan Khuli Kutchehry here.

The NAB KP DG has started Khuli Kutchehry with the people for receiving complaints against corruption and misappropriation in the province.

It said that Thursday’s meeting was the continuation of the public meeting with the NAB KP DG at the NAB KP regional office. The NAB received majority complaints against several government departments including education, health, Anti-Corruption Establishment and Modaraba business in the province.

