KP Food Authority seal several bakeries

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Thursday inspected various bazaars in Peshawar on public complaints and sealed several bakeries in Abbottabad.

According to a press release, around 20 complaints were received through complaint management cell about unhygienic foods, meat and shops situated in Board Bazaar of the provincial capital.

More than 10 chicken shops were inspected and served warning notices for improvements. More than nine meat shops were also instructed about cleanliness and hygiene.

In Kohat, the Authority team sealed Adnan Sweets Shop over high infestation and poor hygiene. Similarly, four units of Shimla Bakers were sealed in Abbottabad over non-compliance with food safety standards. Three other bakery houses were also inspected and sealed over violation of the food standards, the release said.