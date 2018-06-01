Certain PTM leaders mulling contesting election

PESHAWAR: Some of the leaders of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) are planning to submit application for contesting the upcoming general election for seats in the National Assembly.

Talking to The News, senior PTM leader Mohsin Dawar said that he would submit nomination papers to contest election from his native North Waziristan while Ali Wazir, another founder member of the rights-based movement, would file papers from South Waziristan.

Mohsin Dawar said that they would submit papers, but the decision whether or not to contest the election would be taken by the entire leadership of the PTM.

Another PTM leader Abdullah Nangyal may also submit nomination papers for taking part in the election.

Meanwhile, the government-appointed committee has contacted the PTM for holding another round of talks.

However, PTM leaders informed the government committee that most of their fellows were in their respective areas and could not arrive for the meeting on such a short notice.

Mohsin Dawar said that he reminded the government committee members that it had been decided that talks would be held after Ramazan.

“I even told them that it had already been decided that the next round of talks could only be held after the government formally notifies its negotiations committee,” he added.

Earlier, PTM leaders had said that after the nomination of their 30-member jirga for holding talks, direct talks would only be held with the government notified committee.

PTM had linked the continuation of talks with notification of its negotiations committee by the federal government. However, the federal government has yet to notify the committee.