Civil society members protest murder of Sikh peace activist

PESHAWAR: The civil society and Sikh community members on Thursday staged a protest against the recent murder of human rights and interfaith activist Charanjeet Singh in Peshawar.

Charanjeet Singh was shot dead in his grocery store at the Scheme Chowk on the Kohat Road on Tuesday.

The activists were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the authorities for not providing protection to the minorities in the country. The protesters demanded arrest of the killers and provision of security to the minorities.

“A judicial commission must be formed to probe the matter,” said one of protesters.

The protesters chanted slogans against terrorists and terrorism.The protesters also criticised state institutions for failing to provide security to citizens, including minorities.

Speaking on the occasion, Sana Ejaz, Jamila Gillani, Radesh Singh Toney and others demanded the government to provide security to the minorities. They said the protection of citizens was the prime responsibility of the state institutions. “The killers must be brought to justice. Such incidents are earning a bad name for the country,” said Radesh Singh Toney.