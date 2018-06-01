Protest seeking removal of acting VC Agriculture University continues

PESHAWAR: The protest campaign seeking removal of acting vice-chancellor of the Agriculture University Peshawar and early appointment of a full-timer continued on the fourth consecutive day on Thursday.

The faculty members of the university were joined by officers from the university administration and representative of Class-III association in the protest.

The protesters demanded removal of Dr Noor Paio Khan as acting vice-chancellor and early completion of the process for appointment of a full-time vice-chancellor.

Speaking on the occasion, Agriculture University Teachers Association (AUTA)) President Dr Iqbal Munir said the academic system in the university had come to a complete halt due to alleged non-professional attitude of the acting vice-chancellor and his lack of knowledge of university rules and procedures.

He said that the incompetence and rude behavior of the vice-chancellor had created unrest among the faculty of the university, adding, development and research activities on all the projects had stopped as syndicate decisions, Higher Education Commission and donor agencies’ guidelines are not being honoured and followed.

The AUTA president believed that the very appointment of Noor Paio Khan as pro vice- chancellor had been made in violation of the Universities Act as at that time he was neither dean of any faculty nor the senior most professor of the university.

Dr Iqbal Munir said being the pro and acting vice-chancellor of the university, he had deliberately not been processing the case of appointment of a regular dean faculty of Rural Social Sciences. He alleged that the acting vice-chancellor was exerting pressure on Class-IV association to issue statements to the media in his favour and against the teaching community.

The protesters vowed to continue their complete boycott of the academic activities till removal of the acting vice chancellor. They demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor and chancellor of public sector universities to look into the matter and resolve it at the earliest.