SH working for betterment of society

Islamabad : Sharing Happiness (SH) is operating in various segments of life to promote social welfare and equality, primarily for the common good and general welfare of the under privileged people of the community.

SH is providing values to the people in terms of education, health and finance to make them a respectable member of the society. Vision of Sharing Happiness (SH) is ‘together we build a caring community with dignity, harmony and happiness’ with mission to promote social economic empowerment, equality and protection of basic rights of needy people using community and welfare approaches. SH believes on involving the community in attaining service goals of Sharing Happiness and to striving for excellence.