Fri June 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SH working for betterment of society

Islamabad : Sharing Happiness (SH) is operating in various segments of life to promote social welfare and equality, primarily for the common good and general welfare of the under privileged people of the community.

SH is providing values to the people in terms of education, health and finance to make them a respectable member of the society. Vision of Sharing Happiness (SH) is ‘together we build a caring community with dignity, harmony and happiness’ with mission to promote social economic empowerment, equality and protection of basic rights of needy people using community and welfare approaches. SH believes on involving the community in attaining service goals of Sharing Happiness and to striving for excellence.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar