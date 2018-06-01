Blacklisting of ‘harasser’ examiner ordered

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Muhammad Balighur Rehman took strong notice of the incident of harassment of students by a teacher during an exam.

He asked the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education to blacklist the accused. The minister also asked the CADD to immediately suspend the accused teacher. On Tuesday, scores of students enrolled in a private college of Islamabad took to social media with the allegation that they were sexually harassed and groped by a federal board-appointed examiner from the Islamabad Model for Boys, H-9, during biology practical.

The minister said the government had initiated inquiry against the examiner and would share its details with parliamentarians.