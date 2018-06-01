House allowance for S&GAD staff

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved the requisition of house allowance on the pattern of federal government officers for the Civil Secretariat officials working in S&GAD.

A notification of this was issued on Thursday. The house allowance of Rs 45,576 has been approved for grade 22 officers, Rs 38,000 for grade 21 officers, Rs 31,806 for grade 20 officers, Rs 25,326 for grade 19 officers, Rs 19,000 for grade 17-18 officers. Moreover, the allowance for grade 14-16 would be Rs 14,391, Rs 11455 for grade 11-13, Rs 7594 for grade 7-10, Rs 5,000 for BP 3-6 and Rs 3,254 for BP 1-3 officials. Only the officials working in the S&GAD would be eligible to claim the requisition and the house rent they get in salaries would be withdrawn. The officers who will get posting outside Lahore would also be deprived of the facility after three months. The policy will be implemented from July 2018.