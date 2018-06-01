Visitor Management System at CCPO office

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Captain (R) Muhammad Ameen Wains Thursday inaugurated Visitor Management System at CCPO office.

SSP Administration Rana Ayaz Saleem, SSP Discipline Tariq Aziz and other senior officials were also present on the occasion. Rana Ayaz briefed CCPO that the system was developed according to the standard of modern policing, transfer, posting, leave, NOC, promotion, confirmation, seniority, training, induction, pension, educational scholarships, dowry funds, GP fund, medical bills, ACRs and other problems of police personnel. “Due to the system police officials will get rid of unnecessary delays due to various tactics of clerks,” he added.

According to the new system, applicant will get a token number and his appeal will be decided in due course of time. Captain (R) Ameen lauded the efforts of Rana Ayaz for implementing latest technology for welfare of the police and the redressed complainants. He said Lahore police was pioneer in using the technology and was successfully using projects like welfare eye, local eye, hotel eye and 111 information systems. He hoped the visitor management system would help police officials to improve their performance.