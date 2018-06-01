55 clinics of quacks sealed

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission on Thursday sealed 55 clinics of quacks in different parts of the city.

According to a press release, the PHC teams visited 174 treatment centres, and closed 55 businesses which were being operated by quacks. These included 28 quacks posing as general physicians, 14 bone-setters and fake hakeems, five fake dentists, four laboratories, two each medical stores and homoeopathic clinics. Out of the total centres visited in accordance with the census, 49 quacks have started other businesses after quitting quackery.

Since the SC orders last month, the PHC closed down 3,166 businesses of quacks across the province. Teams of the commission have visited 9,187 treatment centres, and as per the census, it was found that 2,318 quacks have quit quackery and started other businesses. On the other hand, the district administrations have inspected 2,694 premises, and sealed 1,292 outlets, which were being run by quacks. The PHC and district authorities have visited 11,881 centres and closed 4,458 businesses of quacks. The commission received 1,631 de-sealing applications. Since the initiation of the PHC anti-quackery drive in July 2015, the commission has sealed more 13,000 outlets of quacks.

The spokesperson of the commission added that the maximum number of quacks were the general ones, followed by bone-setters and hakeems, homoeopathic doctors, fake dentists, medical stores, laboratories, etc. He said PHC would continue its crackdown on quacks. “Because of the PHC action, the patient inflow has increased at public sector hospitals and qualified general practitioners,” he said.