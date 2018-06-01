Polls delay may cause crisis, chaos in country: MMA

LAHORE: Muttahida Majlis Amal (MMA) has opposed a call for postponement of elections under any pretext and demanded the polls be held on July 25 as per schedule.

JI and MMA secretary-general Liaquat Baloch while talking to the media outside Election Commission office on Thursday said postponement of elections would be detrimental to national unity and integrity and could plunge the country into a serious political crisis and administrative chaos.

He said the resolution of any provincial assembly or the letter of any chief minister in this regard must be ignored and the Election Commission should ensure elections on schedule. He said it was imperative to promote democratic traditions and ensure supremacy of the Constitution and law. He said there was confusion regarding delimitation of constituencies and several cases were pending in the courts. He said this issue must be resolved well in time so that polls could be held on July 25.

Liaquat Baloch expressed satisfaction over electoral code of conduct and stressed the Election Commission to ensure its full implementation. He called for making foolproof arrangements in the light of the recommendations of the Parliamentary Electoral Commission.

He demanded enforcement of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution to ensure those elected to the assemblies were Sadiq and Ameen as required by the Constitution. He said it was also the responsibility of the political parties not to issue tickets to corrupt and dishonest people.

Baloch called for thorough checking of large size hoardings put up all around and the publicity through the media. He said some people managed to win the elections on the basis of their money holding the electoral process hostage. He urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to adopt some suitable strategy to check this trend and provide equal opportunity for campaign to all candidates. He called for strict compliance of the limit of the electoral spending fixed for the national and the provincial assembly candidates.

He said limit for electoral spending of the political parties should also be fixed and the trend of publicity through TV channels and other means should be effectively monitored. Chinese delegation visits PU: A 12-member delegation from China’s Zhejiang Provincial Science and Technology Exchange Center (ZSTEC) headed by Deputy Director Yan Jing called on Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasira Jabeen here on Thursday.

Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, PU Registrar, Dean of Science Prof Dr Shahid Kamal, Director External Linkages Dr Fouzia Hadi Ali, Rana Ejaz Ahmed and Liu Chensheng were present on the occasion.

Dr Nasira gave a brief introduction about Punjab University and expressed her resolve to enhance mutual cooperation between the two countries in academic areas. She said Punjab University had aimed at enhancing international connections of the university with world’s leading academic and research institutions. The delegates appreciated Punjab University administration on providing friendly atmosphere to international students.