Fri June 01, 2018
Lahore

MD
Monitoring Desk
June 1, 2018

Jawad Ahmed to contest elections 2018

LAHORE: Famous singer Jawad Ahmed has announced contesting the upcoming general elections.The singer has decided to contest the polls against Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan in Lahore.

He has also announced competing the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Larkana. Jawad Ahmed had launched his Barabri Party Pakistan for middle and working class, youths, oppressed and deprived segments of population, saying, “There is not a single political party which works for labourers and peasants”.

