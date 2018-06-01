Fri June 01, 2018
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2018

‘Progress is result of dedication’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Capt (R) Zahid Saeed Thursday said the role of civil officers especially deputy commissioner was commendable in improvement in overall governance, health, education and other sectors and their progress.

Capt (R) Zahid was addressing a meeting of deputy commissioners at Civil Secretariat. He said owing to the hard work and professionalism of the administrative officers the provisions of amenities to people were ensured. The DHQ and TQH hospitals have been transformed into state-of-the-art health facilities due to revolutionary measures in health sector, he added.

He said, “I am satisfied with the performance of officers; however there is always room for improvement. The officers should continue work with the same spirit and dedication.” Capt (R) Zahid also lauded Additional Chief Secretary Home Azam Suleman and Chairman Planning and Development Jahanzeb Khan for their support and cooperation.

