Fri June 01, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2018

Transferred

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Thursday issued notifications regarding transfer and posting of five officers. Research and Development AIG Kunwar Shahrukh has been posted as Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrolling, Akhtar Abbas as Additional Secretary Information and Culture on deputation, Deputy Secretary Admin Labour Department Mohammad Shakir as Secretary Minimum Wages Board and Deputy Secretary Local Government Zahid Mehmood as Deputy Secretary Development. Meanwhile, the Punjab government has promoted Dr Farkhanda Hafeez to Grade 20 and posted her as Professor of Pediatrics at Children Hospital.

Comments

