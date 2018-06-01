‘CM Strategic Reforms Unitcompletes over 30 projects’

LAHORE: Chief Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit (SRU) has delivered and produced major public sector reforms through a new and unconventional model.

Salman Sufi, Head of Strategic Reforms Unit (SRU), told The News on Thursday that the Strategic Reforms Unit, Chief Minister’s Office (SRU) was established in 2014 as a policy implementation and reform think-tank for the Punjab chief minister.

“The unit which has a dedicated team of five people focuses on women-centric reforms, social sector reforms, law and order reforms and excise & taxation reforms. Since its inception, the SRU has completed more than 30 projects at an operational cost of only Rs 47 million.

The SRU employs fresh graduates as staff members through an unpaid internship period lasting a total of 7 to 12 months. Fresh graduates are taken onboard as unpaid interns on the basis of their academic and analytical abilities, passion to create positive impact as well as strong communication skills.

The hiring takes place consequent to excellent performance of the candidate once the post is advertised and the candidates competes for a contractual position via open competition. During the internship period, the graduates are tested extensively in order to determine their suitability for the job,” he said.

The Strategic Reforms Unit has worked extensively with the Local Government & Community Development Department, Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Department, Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Department and the Transport Department amongst multiple Government Departments.

The Strategic Reforms Unit has introduced 14 legislations in the Punjab Assembly. Most notable amongst these are the Punjab Protection of Women Against Violence Act 2016, the Women Protection Authority Act 2017 and the Punjab Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority Act 2017, he added.

According to him, the SRU established the first Violence Against Women Centre in Multan, the first centre of its kind in South Asia, providing all justice delivery departments under one roof. The Violence against Women Centre launched on March 25, 2017 has catered to over 1,900 cases pertaining to gender based violence. The initiative which has received a great amount of praise from the international community is set to be replicated across Punjab due to its success. The SRU launched the Women-on-Wheels scheme in collaboration with the Transport Department, the Punjab Police Department and Atlas Honda.

The scheme which encompasses training women to ride bikes has managed to target more than 3500 females across Punjab. As part of the scheme, subsidised bikes will be provided to the eligible females.

Additionally, the SRU introduced the Punjab Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority Act 2017 which paved the way for the establishment of an authority to cater to the poor state of graveyards in Punjab. The Punjab Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority in its short duration of establishment has already managed to complete three projects in Lahore, Faisalabad and Sargodha.

The initiative provides all funeral related services under one roof. The model graveyards established under the Punjab Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority provide an ambulance, a mortuary, a female and male Ghusal area, a Janazgah, burial kits containing kafan and other funeral related items as well as a golf cart facility for disabled and senior citizens.

All services offered by the Punjab Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority are provided free of cost to any citizen who is unable to afford the services. SRU has also worked extensively with the Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Department (ET&NC) to improve service delivery for the common citizens.

The Dealer Vehicles Registration System (DVRS) was introduced across Punjab in 2016 for vehicle registration at the point of sale. This initiative has significantly reduced corruption in government offices and has also improved the provision of services to the common citizen.

The SRU has also introduced several amendments to the Punjab Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965. These include introduction of a penalty on fabrication of number plates, re-registration of out of province number plates, introduction of token tax stickers and introduction of the Automotive Registration Card to replace the existing vehicle registration books.

Additionally, SRU in collaboration with ET&NC Dept is set to introduce customised V-Plates for Punjab as well as Universal Plates initiative, which envisions one province-wise plate to be introduced across Punjab.

These plates will ensure that vehicles from smaller cities sell for the same price as vehicles registered in bigger cities. Additionally, the introduction of these plates will also reduce the load in ET&NC offices in big cities such as Lahore.

Over the past 4 years, the SRU has been working tirelessly to introduce impact-driven reforms to help improve lives of citizens of Punjab. The wide-ranging reforms introduced by the SRU are revolutionary as these projects have not been focused on by any previous government.

The SRU has received significant praise and international recognition for these projects and have helped in elevating the country’s image across the world.