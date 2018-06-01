Hot, dry weather predicted

LAHORE: Hot weather continued to persist in the city here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that very hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. On Thursday, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country while very hot in upper Sindh, Makran, Sibbi Divisions. No rainfall was recorded across the country. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Mohen-Jo-Daro, Sibbi and Bhakkar where mercury reached 49°C while in Lahore, it was 42°C, minimum was 29°C and humidity level was 31 percent.